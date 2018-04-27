Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Enjoys breakout campaign
Pitlick played 80 regular season games, scoring 14 goals and 27 points in his first year with Dallas.
All three of those numbers are by far his career highs. Pitlick couldn't get solid playing time early in his career with the Oilers, but with Dallas he's made a name for himself quickly. With a secured lineup spot, the 26-year-old should continue improving his game next season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...