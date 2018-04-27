Pitlick played 80 regular season games, scoring 14 goals and 27 points in his first year with Dallas.

All three of those numbers are by far his career highs. Pitlick couldn't get solid playing time early in his career with the Oilers, but with Dallas he's made a name for himself quickly. With a secured lineup spot, the 26-year-old should continue improving his game next season.

