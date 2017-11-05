Pitlick (undisclosed) is unlikely to play Monday against Winnipeg, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Assuming Pitlick misses his team's next game, his next chance to return would be Friday against the Islanders. With just four points in 14 games, the 26-year-old's absence likely won't affect too many fantasy owners.

