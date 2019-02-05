Pitlick will miss eight more weeks after undergoing surgery on his left wrist, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pitlick has already skipped about a week of game action, so eight more would put him on track to miss nine total. Considering he's collected just 10 points through 43 games and averages less than a minute per contest on the power play, Pitlick's absence shouldn't cause many ripples from a fantasy standpoint. Still, the Stars will miss his presence up front as they take aim at a playoff spot. The timetable also places Pitlick's return around the end of the regular season, so most of his usefulness, even in deep leagues, has dried up.

