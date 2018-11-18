Pitlick (illness) won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Islanders, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pitlick's injury appears to have surfaced Sunday, and it will shake up the Stars' line combos. Coach Jim Montgomery said this means Roope Hintz is likely to enter the lineup and Brett Ritchie may be scratched in favor of playing seven defensemen. Official lines will be available during pregame warmups, which commence at 12:30 ET.