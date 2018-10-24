Pitlick scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 home win over the Kings.

Pitlick's first tally of the season was a third-period dagger courtesy of Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg. Fantasy owners should know that the former has been on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit, but the attractive assignment could be nearing an endpoint, as Alexander Radulov (lower body) is on the verge of returning to action.