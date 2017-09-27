Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Makes statement in preseason tilt
Pitlick scored a goal on one of four shots while adding a pair of hits in just 13:32 of ice time during Tuesday's preseason win over Minnesota.
The oft-injured Pitlick has the skills to make an impact during his first season with the Stars. He played just 31 games last year before he tore his ACL. Yet, he put up eight goals, 11 points and an average of 1.7 shots per game in that time. He's a depth player, but with the right linemates, he could be a depth player worth keeping an eye on. He'll have to remain healthy to do so, though.
