Pitlick is not in Monday's lineup for Game 3 against Nashville, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

It's unclear whether Pitlick is a healthy scratch or suffered some sort of injury. He played the final four games of the regular season after missing 30 games with an upper-body issue, so hopefully it's not related to that. Jason Spezza will replace him in Monday's lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories