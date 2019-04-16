Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Not in lineup Monday
Pitlick is not in Monday's lineup for Game 3 against Nashville, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
It's unclear whether Pitlick is a healthy scratch or suffered some sort of injury. He played the final four games of the regular season after missing 30 games with an upper-body issue, so hopefully it's not related to that. Jason Spezza will replace him in Monday's lineup.
