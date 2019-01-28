Pitlick (upper body) is out for Wednesday's game against the Sabres, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Stars have been off for quite some time, including the All-Star break, but that wasn't enough for Pitlick to get healthy. The 27-year-old is done for January, as his next chance to return will be Friday, February 1, against the Wild. Given this news, a callup from the AHL seems likely before Wednesday.