Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Out Saturday
Pitlick (upper body) will not play Saturday versus the Jets, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Pitlick was limited to 8:26 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings. By missing Saturday's game, he'll have all the way until Jan. 30 -- which happens to be after the All-Star break -- to prepare for the subsequent contest.
