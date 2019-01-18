Pitlick (upper body) will not play Saturday versus the Jets, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Pitlick was limited to 8:26 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings. By missing Saturday's game, he'll have all the way until Jan. 30 -- which happens to be after the All-Star break -- to prepare for the subsequent contest.

