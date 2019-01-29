Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Placed on injured reserve
The Stars moved Pitlick (upper body) to injured reserve Wednesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Pitlick's IR move will be backdated to Jan. 17, which allows the Stars to call up Roope Hintz from AHL Texas while also maintaining Pitlick's eligibility to return Friday against the Wild if healthy. The 27-year-old has hit a dry patch in the season, going without a point in the last seven games of the first half. He'll look to bust out of that when the upper-body issue is resolved.
