Pitlick (illness) will return to the lineup Monday against the Rangers, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning Newsreports.

Pitlick was unable to give it a go Sunday, but a night off was apparently enough for him. The 26-year-old has four points through 18 games after having 14 goals and 27 points last season. He's projected to skate with Dallas' third line in this matchup.