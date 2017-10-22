Pitlick netted his first two goals of the season in Saturday's win over the Hurricanes.

The fourth-line winger is riding a three-game point streak and is building off the eight goals he netted in an injury-riddled campaign with Oilers in 2016-17. The 25-year-old won't pile up points in a bottom-six role, but he put up some decent totals in the AHL and could become a key depth scorer for the Stars.