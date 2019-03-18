Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Progressing from injury
Pitlick (upper body) will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip March 25, and will resume practicing, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Pitlick underwent surgery to repair his left wrist Feb. 5, and was set to miss at least eight weeks. The fact that he's able to practice next week bodes well for his to return at some point this season. Considering he's scored just 10 points in 43 games this campaign, his return likely won't have much of a fantasy impact.
