Pitlick had a pair of markers Wednesday in a 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Pitlick hasn't had a two-goal night since October, but he's starting to step up his contributions. He's also getting 14 to 15 minutes of ice time, a step up from some of the earlier games in November, where he was receiving closer to 10 minutes a night. He's still a ways from earning the trust of owners, but he's making a bigger argument.