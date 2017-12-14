Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Registers two-goal game
Pitlick had a pair of markers Wednesday in a 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Pitlick hasn't had a two-goal night since October, but he's starting to step up his contributions. He's also getting 14 to 15 minutes of ice time, a step up from some of the earlier games in November, where he was receiving closer to 10 minutes a night. He's still a ways from earning the trust of owners, but he's making a bigger argument.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...