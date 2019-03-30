Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Removed from IR
Pitlick (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, ahead of a road game against the Canucks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Acquired as a free agent in 2017, Pitlick will look to build off the six goals and four assists he's provided the Stars through 43 games of the 2018-19 campaign. The industrious winger is by no means a can't-miss fantasy commodity, but he's versed on both the power play and penalty kill and capable of helping out in a pinch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...