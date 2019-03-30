Pitlick (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, ahead of a road game against the Canucks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Acquired as a free agent in 2017, Pitlick will look to build off the six goals and four assists he's provided the Stars through 43 games of the 2018-19 campaign. The industrious winger is by no means a can't-miss fantasy commodity, but he's versed on both the power play and penalty kill and capable of helping out in a pinch.