Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Returns to health
Pitlick (upper body) has been issued a clean bill of health ahead of Monday's contest in Carolina, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The 25-year-old forward was sidelined for the team's past two games, but figures to feature Monday. Pitlick has four points this season, with each of the coming in a three-game span from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21. The former Oiler has served a bottom-six role when healthy this season and doesn't warrant much consideration when putting together a fantasy lineup.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Transferred to IR•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Will join team for morning skate•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Expected to miss Monday's contest•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Sustains ailment•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Pots first two goals of season•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Makes statement in preseason tilt•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...