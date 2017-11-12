Pitlick (upper body) has been issued a clean bill of health ahead of Monday's contest in Carolina, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The 25-year-old forward was sidelined for the team's past two games, but figures to feature Monday. Pitlick has four points this season, with each of the coming in a three-game span from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21. The former Oiler has served a bottom-six role when healthy this season and doesn't warrant much consideration when putting together a fantasy lineup.