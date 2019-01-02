Pitlick (personal) has returned to the Stars following a one-game absence for the birth of his child, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pitlick was present at the team's morning skate Wednesday, occupying a spot on Dallas' third line. The 27-year-old has just nine points on the season but does have three goals in his past three games. While he's been impressive of late, Pitlick remains a risky fantasy play given his overall lack of production in 2018-19.