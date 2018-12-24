Pitlick scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

The fourth-liner's tally opened the game's scoring and served as one of the only bright spots for Dallas in this one. Now with just seven points in 33 games, Pitlick doesn't make for an appealing fantasy option, as he's on pace for only 17 points after a 27-point showing last year.

