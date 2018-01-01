Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Scores twice in blowout
Pitlick scored two goals on four shots and registered a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 6-0 win over San Jose.
The 26-year-old winger is well on his way to his best offensive season with seven goals and 15 points through 38 games. However, Pitlick is unlikely to ever be confused with a gifted scorer, and he's best suited for a supporting role. As a result, it's probably best to ignore him outside of the deepest fantasy settings until proven otherwise.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Registers two-goal game•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Apples in back-to-back contests•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Returns to health•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Transferred to IR•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Will join team for morning skate•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Expected to miss Monday's contest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...