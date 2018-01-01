Pitlick scored two goals on four shots and registered a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 6-0 win over San Jose.

The 26-year-old winger is well on his way to his best offensive season with seven goals and 15 points through 38 games. However, Pitlick is unlikely to ever be confused with a gifted scorer, and he's best suited for a supporting role. As a result, it's probably best to ignore him outside of the deepest fantasy settings until proven otherwise.