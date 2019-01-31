Pitlick (upper body) will be sidelined at least two weeks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Based on the announced timeline, Pitlick will be out of action for at least the next seven games, though it could certainly be longer. Prior to getting hurt, the Minneapolis native was bogged down in a seven-game pointless streak, during which he averaged 12:07 of ice time, well below his season average 13:41. Blake Comeau and Mattias Janmark could both see an uptick in ice time with Pitlick out of commission.