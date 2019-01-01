Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Sitting Monday
Pitlick (personal) will not play in Monday's game against the Canadiens, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Pitlick won't suit up Monday to be there for the birth of his child. The 27-year-old had scored a goal in each of the previous three games and should be expected back Wednesday against the Devils.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...