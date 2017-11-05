Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Sustains ailment
Pitlick (undisclosed) suffered an injury during a 5-1 victory over Buffalo, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
It's unclear when Pitlick received his injury as he stayed in throughout the contest, and logged his usual 10 to 12 minutes of ice time. The 26-year-old has notched four points in 13 games so far to start the season, and should be considered day-to-day leading up to Monday's contest against Winnipeg.
