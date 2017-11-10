Pitlick (undisclosed) was moved to injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 4, on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Pitlick will at least miss Friday's game, but he'll be eligible to return Monday against the Hurricanes since this transaction was backdated. Still, we suggest that you check back to make sure he's healthy by then. If not, look for new AHL Texas recall Curtis McKenzie to see consistent playing time in a bottom-six capacity.