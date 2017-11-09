Pitlick's (undisclosed) status for Friday's clash with the Islanders will be determined following the team's morning skate, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

If Pitlick returns to the lineup, he will get the chance to end his six-game pointless streak. The 26-year-old managed to register 11 points in limited action for Edmonton last season (31 games) and is on pace to blow that career high out of the water this year. In the event Pitlick is unable to give it a go, the Stars will need either Brett Ritchie (upper body) or Radek Faksa (lower body) to play or they will be forced to call-up a playing from the minors.