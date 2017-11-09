Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Will join team for morning skate
Pitlick's (undisclosed) status for Friday's clash with the Islanders will be determined following the team's morning skate, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
If Pitlick returns to the lineup, he will get the chance to end his six-game pointless streak. The 26-year-old managed to register 11 points in limited action for Edmonton last season (31 games) and is on pace to blow that career high out of the water this year. In the event Pitlick is unable to give it a go, the Stars will need either Brett Ritchie (upper body) or Radek Faksa (lower body) to play or they will be forced to call-up a playing from the minors.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Expected to miss Monday's contest•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Sustains ailment•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Pots first two goals of season•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Makes statement in preseason tilt•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Getting ready for upcoming campaign•
-
Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Signs on with Dallas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...