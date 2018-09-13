Stars' Tyler Seguin: About to get paid

Seguin is closing in on a deal that will pay him north of $9.5 million AAV, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

With teammate Jamie Benn as the benchmark, Seguin should come in shy of the new deal John Tavares signed in the offseason ($11 million), so look for him to land at or near the $10.5 million that Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are earning. The all-star center shows no signs of slowing and will look to register his sixth consecutive 70-plus point campaign this year. At just 25 years of age, Dallas likely wants to lock him in long term and may give him an eight-year max deal.