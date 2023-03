Seguin logged an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Seguin had the secondary helper on Max Domi's first goal with the Stars. Over his last seven games, Seguin has racked up three goals, four assists and 22 shots. The 31-year-old forward is back on the wing with Domi playing center in a middle-six role on a line with Mason Marchment. Seguin is at 42 points, 158 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-3 rating through 64 outings this season.