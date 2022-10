Seguin notched an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Seguin set up a Mason Marchment goal early in the first period. In his last five games, Seguin has been limited to just two helpers, though the Stars have started to falter a bit on offense in that span. The center is up to seven points (two goals, five assists), 21 shots on net, 11 hits and an even plus-minus rating through nine outings.