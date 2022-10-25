Seguin notched an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Seguin set up a Wyatt Johnston goal late in the third period. While he hasn't produced a multi-point effort since Opening Night, Seguin is sitting on two goals and four helpers in six contests. He's added 15 shots, 10 hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating while looking quite effective as the second-line center. Fantasy managers who expected a bounce-back season from the 30-year-old should be satisfied so far, especially since Seguin's rough last few years likely made him available at a discount on draft day.