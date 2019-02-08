Stars' Tyler Seguin: Adds helper in OT loss

Seguin recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators, giving him eight points in his last six games.

Seguin has been feast-or-famine for most of this season -- he'll disappear for three or four games at a time, then bounce back with several multi-point efforts in a row. Nevertheless, now with 51 points in 54 games, Seguin could still crack the 80-point plateau with a strong push over the final weeks of the regular season. He remains one of the NHL's elite scorers and he should never be on your fantasy bench as long as he's healthy.