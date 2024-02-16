Seguin potted a goal and two helpers in a 9-2 win over the Predators on Thursday.

With the score sitting at 5-1 for the Stars, Seguin potted a power-play goal on probably his easiest goal of the season as the puck slid across the crease onto his blade for a tap-in. It didn't get any better for the Predators as the Stars scored three more goals, two that he provided assists for. Seguin added two shots, two giveaways and a plus-2 rating in 14:14 TOI. The 32-year old center may only have 45 points on the season but he has been streaky as this was already his 11th multi-point game. The Stars play host to the Oilers this Saturday.