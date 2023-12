Seguin is good to play Thursday after exiting Wednesday's contest due to an undisclosed injury, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Seguin has eight goals and 17 points in 24 contests this season. He's projected to serve on the second line and second power-play unit. Ty Dellandrea likely would have drawn into the lineup if Seguin was unavailable, but instead Dellandrea is projected to be a healthy scratch Thursday.