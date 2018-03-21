Stars' Tyler Seguin: Buries goal, seven shots Tuesday

Seguin tallied a goal and seven shots during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Seguin picked up his 13th power-play goal of the season late in the first period to give him 39 goals and 70 points on the year. The second-overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft has had a dominant performance in 2017-18 and should be one of the first players off the board in all formats during upcoming fantasy drafts.