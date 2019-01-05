Stars' Tyler Seguin: Carries offense in OT win

Seguin scored both goals for the Stars, including one on the power play, in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Capitals.

He and Alexander Radulov, who helped set up both tallies, supplied all the offense Anton Khodubin would need on the night. Seguin has a slow start to the season in the goal-scoring department but he's locked in right now, lighting the lamp seven times in the last 10 games to push his totals on the year to 15 goals and 38 points through 42 games.