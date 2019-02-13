Stars' Tyler Seguin: Carries offense in win

Seguin scored two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

The 27-year-old has been red hot since late December, racking up 13 goals and 22 points in his last 18 games. Seguin also continues to display a knack for timely scoring -- his first goal Tuesday was his seventh game-winner of the season, leaving him one GWG shy of the career-high eight he fired home in 2013-14.