Stars' Tyler Seguin: Collects empty-net goal

Seguin had an empty-net goal on three shots to clinch a 5-3 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Seguin found the open net with 35 seconds left in regulation, his sixth goal of the season. His offensive contributions had been pretty sporadic for much of the season, but Seguin has awoken recently with two goals and seven points in his last three games. He has also poured 17 shots on goal over those three outings. Hopefully he's back on track to stay.