Seguin scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Mammoth.

Seguin ended a 14-game goal drought with his empty-netter. The 34-year-old forward continues to fill a middle-six role and plays on the second power-play unit. He has produced four goals, six assists, 58 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-7 rating through 26 appearances. After two straight campaigns cut short by injuries, Seguin's production has taken a hit this year, putting him on the fringe of fantasy relevance.