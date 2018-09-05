Stars' Tyler Seguin: Contract talks heating up
Seguin and the Stars have made significant progress towards a contract extension, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
According to Shapiro, both camps participated in "significant discussions" over Labor Day weekend. Presently, Seguin, 26, is slated to play out the final year of a contract that carries a cap hit of $5.75M. He most certainly deserves a raise, and coming off his first 40-goal NHL campaign, it makes sense for Seguin's camp to want to strike while the iron's hot. However, his career resume speaks for itself -- the gifted centerman has finished top 10 in goals in four of the past five seasons. Regardless of his contract situation, Seguin remains an elite fantasy commodity worthy of early round consideration. That said, let's hope the two sides reach an agreement and start the 2018-19 season on the right foot.
