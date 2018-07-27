Stars' Tyler Seguin: Contract talks ongoing
Seguin's camp continues to have dialogue with the Stars on the topic of a contract extension for the top-line center.
Stars GM Jim Nill reminded reporters that there is more than what meets the eye when it comes to settling on a new contract. "There are signing bonuses, lockout protections," he said. "There are a lot of different angles to these negotiations that come into play. We're just continuing the dialogue and going from there." Seguin has provided 229 goals and 276 assists -- including 156 power-play points -- over 590 career contests. The elite offensive producer presumably will ask for a sizable raise after commanding $5.75 million annually over the life of a six-year deal that officially expires next summer.
