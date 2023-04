Seguin logged an assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Seguin helped out on a Ty Dellandrea goal in the first period. Through five games in April, Seguin has two goals and two assists. The 31-year-old continues to provide steady offense in a middle-six role, and he's up to 48 points, 181 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-3 rating through 74 contests.