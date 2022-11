Seguin posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

Seguin helped out on a Denis Gurianov goal in the first period. The assist gave Seguin a three-game point streak (one goal, two helpers). The veteran center has three tallies, nine points, 25 shots, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating through 11 contests this season, solidifying his place on the second line.