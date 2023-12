Seguin logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Seguin helped out on Mason Marchment's first of two goals in the game. Seguin got on the scoresheet in just eight of 14 games in November, but he racked up six goals and seven assists for the month. He's up to 16 points, 42 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-5 rating through 21 contests overall.