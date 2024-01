Seguin notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Seguin saw just 12:47 of ice time in the contest, mainly because the Stars rolled four lines in the third period as they nursed a lead. The 31-year-old forward has three points over his last four games and continues to offer solid offense in a second-line role. He's at 36 points, 96 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-7 rating through 47 appearances.