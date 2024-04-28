Seguin produced an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Seguin set up Miro Heiskanen's second-period tally. Between injuries and poor play, a lineup shuffle was required for this game, which saw Seguin join Joe Pavelski and Evgenii Dadonov on the third line. The helper snapped a five-game slump for Seguin, who battled a lingering lower-body injury late in the season that he's likely still managing in the playoffs. The 32-year-old recorded 52 points and 154 shots on net over 68 regular-season appearances.