Seguin provided two goals in Dallas' 4-1 win over the Wild on Thursday.

Seguin's first marker was scored during a Dallas power play. He has nine goals and 26 points in 27 games in 2022-23, including five points with the man advantage. Seguin's offensive pace is somewhat up from 2021-22 when he finished with 24 goals and 49 points in 81 contests.