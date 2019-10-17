Stars' Tyler Seguin: Corrals helper
Seguin notched an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Seguin set up Joe Pavelski's first Stars goal with just five seconds remaining in the third period. It's been an inconsistent first eight games for Seguin, who has four points, 26 shots and 12 hits in that span. The 27-year-old can be given the benefit of the doubt, as the Stars have started the season averaging a league-worst 1.88 goals per game.
