Stars' Tyler Seguin: Dealing with upper-body injury

Seguin met with a doctor Thursday due to an upper-body issue, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The team didn't provide an update on what this means for Seguin's availability versus Winnipeg on Sunday, but does expect him to travel for the club's four-game Canadian road trip. The Ontario native racked up five points in his last four games, but has just one goal in his previous 13 outings. If Seguin does miss any time, coach Jim Montgomery could opt to move Joe Pavelski to center rather than pushing Jason Dickinson or Justin Dowling into a first-line role.