Seguin scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto.

The goal was originally called off because of goalie interference, but the Stars challenged the call and it was overturned when it was ruled Mitch Marner initiated the contact that drove Seguin into Ilya Samsonov. The 30-year-old missed an entire season in 2020-21 and was an afterthought for many at the draft table. That was a mistake -- Seguin already has two goals and three assists in four games this season. And three of those points have come with the man advantage. Reports of his decline have been greatly exaggerated. Seguin has still got it.