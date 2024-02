Seguin (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Stars' radio host Owen Newkirk reports.

Seguin had been playing through a lingering injury for a while before the issue worsened recently. As a result, he will miss some additional time after sitting out Saturday's 2-1 win over Carolina. Logan Stankoven will get a longer look in the NHL following his recall from AHL Texas on Monday. Seguin has 20 goals, 45 points and 129 shots on net over 58 games this season.