Seguin logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Seguin reached the 20-assist mark for the season on Matt Duchene's opening tally. It's been a steady January for Seguin, who has 11 points, 27 shots and a plus-1 rating over 13 contests this month. The 31-year-old forward is up to 37 points, 98 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-6 rating through 48 appearances this season. He's a steady fantasy option while playing in a second-line role as he has virtually all year.